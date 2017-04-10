This Small Island Nation Makes a Big ...

This Small Island Nation Makes a Big Case For Protecting Our Oceans

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: National Geographic

It stands to reason that if you protect the ocean, ecosystems will thrive. Now, scientists have hard data to back up that logical assumption, thanks to a sweeping study of marine reserves in the island nation of Palau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Senate asks Palauans in US territories to retur... (Oct '11) Feb '15 bekngiuk 27
Dale Jenkins La De da (Jan '15) Jan '15 Steve Getz 1
Dale Jenkins - Saipan International School (Dec '14) Jan '15 Coconut Kid 2
the real life in Palau (Mar '12) Jan '15 prettysurfer 42
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
News 'Project Recover' Searches for Long-Lost World ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News 'Most Filipino workers in Palau are undocumented' (Dec '06) Sep '14 quem 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC