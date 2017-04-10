This Small Island Nation Makes a Big Case For Protecting Our Oceans
It stands to reason that if you protect the ocean, ecosystems will thrive. Now, scientists have hard data to back up that logical assumption, thanks to a sweeping study of marine reserves in the island nation of Palau.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate asks Palauans in US territories to retur... (Oct '11)
|Feb '15
|bekngiuk
|27
|Dale Jenkins La De da (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Steve Getz
|1
|Dale Jenkins - Saipan International School (Dec '14)
|Jan '15
|Coconut Kid
|2
|the real life in Palau (Mar '12)
|Jan '15
|prettysurfer
|42
|Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Roko
|1
|'Project Recover' Searches for Long-Lost World ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|'Most Filipino workers in Palau are undocumented' (Dec '06)
|Sep '14
|quem
|143
