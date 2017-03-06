Palau Ship Registry Opens Piraeus HQ

PISR, who also has offices in Houston, said the new Piraeus office, along with its network of Registrars in the China, Cyprus, UAE, Germany, India, Japan, Egypt, Lebanon, Malaysia, Nigeria, Panama, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkey, and Ukraine, aim to assure 24/7 client support Panos Kirnidis, CEO of PISR, said, "We have spent time finding and employing people around the shipping world who add value to our services and come with a sense of dedication we demand. During the years of our operations we have come into contact with many professionals whose skills we now use for our clients.

