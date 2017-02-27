Student inducted into Phi Theta Kappa...

Student inducted into Phi Theta Kappa at Rowan College

Santia Mercado, of Woodbury, was inducted into the Alpha Psi Pi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Rowan College at Gloucester County on Feb. 25. Mercado is studying to be a registered nurse and is the daughter of Elvira Mercado and Andres Mercado of Camden. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters on college campuses in all 50 of the United States, Canada, Germany, the Republic of Palau, Peru, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the British Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates, and U.S. territorial possessions.

Chicago, IL

