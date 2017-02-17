A plebiscite for the immediate decolo...

A plebiscite for the immediate decolonization of Puerto Rico

Friday Feb 10

On Nov. 6, 2012, the Government of Puerto Rico held a two-part plebiscite in which 54 percent of the voters rejected continuing under the present territorial colonial status known as The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Voters were given the option of selecting among one of the three allegedly constitutionally viable non-territorial options and 61 percent voted in favor of Statehood.

