Operation Christmas Drop delivers to the Pacific

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Hawkesbury Gazette

The Royal Australian Air Force has returned to Operation Christmas Drop, joining counterparts from the United States and Japan for the world's longest-running airdrop operation. Conducted from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam this week, C-130 Hercules transport crews from all three countries will fly thousands of kilometres to airdrop up to 100 loads by parachute to remote island communities in the west Pacific.

