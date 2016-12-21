Operation Christmas Drop delivers to the Pacific
The Royal Australian Air Force has returned to Operation Christmas Drop, joining counterparts from the United States and Japan for the world's longest-running airdrop operation. Conducted from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam this week, C-130 Hercules transport crews from all three countries will fly thousands of kilometres to airdrop up to 100 loads by parachute to remote island communities in the west Pacific.
