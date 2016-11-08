Zika infection confirmed in Pacific republic
Zika infection confirmed in Pacific republic Palau reported its first case of the Zika virus, and it doesn't appear to be from someone traveling. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2fAOrNN The Republic of Palau in the northern Pacific Ocean, whose flag is above, has about 21,000 residents, according to estimates in July 2016.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate asks Palauans in US territories to retur... (Oct '11)
|Feb '15
|bekngiuk
|27
|Dale Jenkins La De da (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Steve Getz
|1
|Dale Jenkins - Saipan International School (Dec '14)
|Jan '15
|Coconut Kid
|2
|the real life in Palau (Mar '12)
|Jan '15
|prettysurfer
|42
|Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Roko
|1
|'Project Recover' Searches for Long-Lost World ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|'Most Filipino workers in Palau are undocumented' (Dec '06)
|Sep '14
|quem
|143
