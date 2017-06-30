UPDATE 1-Pakistan orders Shell subsid...

UPDATE 1-Pakistan orders Shell subsidiary to pay $2.4 million for tanker blast

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Pakistan's oil and gas regulator on Friday ordered a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to pay about 257 million rupees in damages and compensation for a tanker explosion that killed more than 200 people last month. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has held Shell Pakistan Ltd responsible for the blast in Punjab province on June 25 after the tanker carrying gasoline for the company rolled over, and villagers rushed to collect leaking fuel.

Chicago, IL

