Stop sending terrorists to our peaceful land: PoK leaders to Pakistan PM, Army
Locals in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir have launched a massive agitation against political and military leadership of Pakistan, for trying to convert PoK into a terror factory by creating terror camps. Residents of Hajira in PoK are demanding freedom from Pakistan and have accused the civilian leadership of Pakistan and Army of nurturing terrorism in their territory by giving safe havens to them.
