Six dead, 24 injured as van catches fire in Pakistan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least six people were killed and 24 injured on Sunday when a passenger van caught fire near Head Muhammadwala, Pakistan, rescue sources informed, Geo TV reported. The van caught fire due to a gas cylinder explosion, said rescue sources.
