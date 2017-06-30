Simply Put: What's blocking the Sikh pilgrimage to gurdwaras in Pakistan?

Members of a pilgrims' jatha protest at Attari station after being allegedly prevented from boarding the train to Pakistan on June 28. The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has announced a protest against the Indian government at Wagah on July 7. The 1972 Simla Agreement provided for promoting travel facilities in order to normalise relations. In 1974, India and Pakistan signed a visa agreement, and along with that, a protocol saying the two countries must allow each other's nationals unfettered access to certain places of religious worship.

