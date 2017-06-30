Rights group says Pakistan among leading executioners
In this Wednesday Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, Leaders of Pakistani religious groups sit on a stage during a rally demanding hanging of a Christian woman Aasia Bibi, who was arrested on blasphemous charges, in Lahore, Pakistan. A rights group says Pakistani authorities have executed an average of 3.5 prisoners a week since lifting a moratorium on death penalty following the 2014 Taliban attack on a school that killed 150 people, nearly all of them children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|13 hr
|Geezer files
|201
|The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim...
|Jun 25
|Bump Thump Thump
|1
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|Jun 23
|Sen
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|Jun 23
|Medicaid is American
|17
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC