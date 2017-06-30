Rights group says Pakistan among lead...

Rights group says Pakistan among leading executioners

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Wednesday Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, Leaders of Pakistani religious groups sit on a stage during a rally demanding hanging of a Christian woman Aasia Bibi, who was arrested on blasphemous charges, in Lahore, Pakistan. A rights group says Pakistani authorities have executed an average of 3.5 prisoners a week since lifting a moratorium on death penalty following the 2014 Taliban attack on a school that killed 150 people, nearly all of them children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) 13 hr Geezer files 201
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... Jun 25 Bump Thump Thump 1
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... Jun 23 Sen 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Jun 23 Medicaid is American 17
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,903 • Total comments across all topics: 282,291,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC