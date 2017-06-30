Pizza bytes: Pakistan enchanted by first robot waitresses
In this photograph taken on July 4, 2017, a robot waitress delivers food at a pizza restaurant in Multan AFP/SS MIRZA MULTAN, Pakistan: Pakistan's first robot waitresses are serving up smiles for customers at an upscale pizza restaurant in the ancient city of Multan, better known for its centuries-old Sufi shrines, mango orchards and handicrafts. Rabia, Annie and Jennie greet customers and bring them their pies at Pizza.com, where owner Osama Jafari - who built the prototypes himself - says the response has been a surge of new business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|9 hr
|Geezer files
|201
|The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim...
|Jun 25
|Bump Thump Thump
|1
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|Jun 23
|Sen
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|Jun 23
|Medicaid is American
|17
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC