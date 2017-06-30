Pizza bytes: Pakistan enchanted by first robot waitresses

In this photograph taken on July 4, 2017, a robot waitress delivers food at a pizza restaurant in Multan AFP/SS MIRZA MULTAN, Pakistan: Pakistan's first robot waitresses are serving up smiles for customers at an upscale pizza restaurant in the ancient city of Multan, better known for its centuries-old Sufi shrines, mango orchards and handicrafts. Rabia, Annie and Jennie greet customers and bring them their pies at Pizza.com, where owner Osama Jafari - who built the prototypes himself - says the response has been a surge of new business.

