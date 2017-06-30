Pakistani politician shot dead in Baluchistan province

Gunmen on Thursday shot and killed a Pakistani regional political party leader in the city of Quetta, police said, the latest violence in the southwestern province of Baluchistan. Malik Naveed, 38, and his guard, Mohammad Zareef, 42, died en route to hospital after gunmen riding two motorcycles attacked his car shortly after he had left his home, Superintendent of Police Ashraf Jattak said.

