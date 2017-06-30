Pakistani leader shot dead in Quetta

Pakistani leader shot dead in Quetta

Read more: Nerve News

Islamabad, July 6 - A Pakistani party leader was killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at his vehicle in Quetta city of Balochistan province on Thursday afternoon, the police said. Balochistan National Party leader Malik Naveed Dehwar was killed and his guard Haji Essa was injured in the attack, Dawn online reported.

Chicago, IL

