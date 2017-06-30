Pakistan to produce 2,050MW wind power

Pakistan to produce 2,050MW wind power

KARACHI : Wind power generation capacity in Pakistan increasing rapidly as 13 projects with a cumulative installed capacity of around 650 MW have been installed and commissioned whereas 25 projects with cumulative capacity of around 1400 MW are in various stages of implementation. Pakistan is developing wind power plants in Jhimpir, Gharo, Keti Bandar and Bin Qasim in Sindh as the cheap and environmental-friendly wind energy is gaining popularity.

