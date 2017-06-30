Pakistan State Oil seeks 905,000 T of...

Pakistan State Oil seeks 905,000 T of oil products for Sept

Read more: Reuters

Pakistan State Oil is seeking 905,000 tonnes of gasoline and fuel oil for September, three tender documents showed on Wednesday. The state-owned company is seeking 10 cargoes of 65,000 tonnes each of 180-cst high sulphur fuel oil for September loading on a free-on-board basis.

