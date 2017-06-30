Pakistan premier's daughter to appear before Panama probe panel

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz will appear on Wednesday for the first time before the Supreme Court-appointed team probing the Panamagate graft case. Photo - File Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz will appear on Wednesday for the first time before the Supreme Court-appointed team probing the Panamagate graft case.

