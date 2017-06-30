Pakistan, Korea longtime brethren of E...

Pakistan, Korea longtime brethren of ...

Read more: Korea Herald

In the eyes of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, speaker of the Pakistani National Assembly, the exhibition "Alexander the Great meets Buddha" at Seoul Arts Center is demonstrable evidence of the enduring linkages between Pakistan and Korea that were spawned more than 16 centuries ago. A collaboration with the Peshawar Museum and Lahore Museum, the exhibit began Thursday and runs through Sept.

Chicago, IL

