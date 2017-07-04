Pakistan investigating Shell contract...

Pakistan investigating Shell contractor's tanker blast that killed 209

16 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Pakistan's oil and gas regulator expects the first report this week in an investigation into a tanker explosion involving a Shell Pakistan contractor that killed 209 people, a spokesman for the regulatory authority said on Tuesday. The June 25 explosion took place after the oil tanker went off road to avoid a collision on a road outside the eastern city of Bahawalpur.

