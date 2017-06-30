Pakistan, India exchange lists of nationals in their jails
Unlike Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India has an elected democratic government in place in J&K and, therefore, the UN's usage of the term "Indian-administered Kashmir" is "artificial", India had argued.According to the bilateral agreement, both New Delhi and Islamabad have to exchange a list of nationals held in jails twice a year, on January 1 and on July 1.Responding to a media query, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the use of the term "Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir" merely affirmed the Indian position that Salahuddin had been involved in cross-border terrorism against India.
