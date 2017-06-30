Pakistan court defers verdict in Hafiz Saeed's detention case

The Lahore High Court on Monday deferred its verdict in the case against the detention of Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed and his four aides for their involvement in activities prejudicial to security of Pakistan. Photo - File The Lahore High Court on Monday deferred its verdict in the case against the detention of Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed and his four aides for their involvement in activities prejudicial to security of Pakistan.

