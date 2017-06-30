Pakistan condemns 'harassment of relatives' of Kashmiri leader

Islamabad, July 6 - Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the National Investigation Agency notice served to two uncles of Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq asking them to report to the NIA headquarters in New Delhi for questioning. The Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson, responding to a question on the NIA serving notice to Molvi Manzoor Ahmed and Molvi Shafat Ahmed, strongly condemned the coercive, pressure tactic by India as a concerted attempt to harass the Kashmiri leadership and subjugate the indigenous Kashmiri struggle to the oppressive Indian regime.

