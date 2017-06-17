Pakistan bans JuD front amid international pressure to curb terror funding
Pakistan has quietly banned Tehreek-e-Azaadi Jammu and Kashmir, a new front for Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa, as international pressure on the country grew, including from a global watchdog, to combat terror and its funding. TAJK gained prominence as a JuD front when it held pro-Kashmir freedom rallies and displayed banners and streamers across Pakistan on "Kashmir Day" on February 5, days after Saeed was put under "house arrest" for 90 days in Lahore.
