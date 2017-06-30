Pakistan: 50 arrested for attending d...

Pakistan: 50 arrested for attending dance party in Islamabad

Pakistani police have arrested 50 people from an hotel during raids in Islamabad for attending a dance party and booked them for 'obscene acts and songs', according to a media report. The police rounded up at least 34 men and 16 women from the hotel Sunday and booked them for 'obscene acts and songs', and for violating the amplifier and the tobacco control laws, the Express Tribune reported.

