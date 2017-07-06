Op-Ed Contributor: To Win Afghanistan, Get Tough on Pakistan
President Trump's review of American policy in Afghanistan should involve adopting a tougher approach to Pakistan . Although the Taliban are said to control or contest 40 percent of Afghanistan's territory, Taliban leaders operate from the safety of Pakistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|18 hr
|Geezer files
|201
|The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim...
|Jun 25
|Bump Thump Thump
|1
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|Jun 23
|Sen
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|Jun 23
|Medicaid is American
|17
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC