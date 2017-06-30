McCain in Pakistan: There can be 'no peace' in Afghanistan without Pakistan's cooperation
U.S. Senator John McCain said on Sunday there could be "no peace" in Afghanistan or the rest of the region without Pakistan's cooperation, as he visited Islamabad ahead of a review from the United States of its Afghan war strategy. McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, met Sartaj Aziz, Pakistan's top foreign policy official, and also met army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
