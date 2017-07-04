Man sentenced to death for farting in...

Man sentenced to death for farting in Mosque

A Pakistani judge has sentenced a man to be executed after he was expelled 17 times from 6 different mosques for excessive farting during the period of the Ramadan reports the Islamabad Herald this week. The Ramadan is the most important religious festival for Muslims and the judge declared that he had indisposed people of the faith and even caused 53 people at one time to leave the mosque during a prayer, a "blasphemous act" which should be punished "according to Allah's will".

Chicago, IL

