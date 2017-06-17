Death Toll In Pakistani Fuel Tanker Explosion Rises To 190

Pakistani relatives and residents offer prayers for those killed after an oil tanker exploded, during mass funerals for the victims on June 27. The death toll from an oil tanker explosion in central Pakistan has risen to 190, hospital and government officials said on June 30 as 16 more people succumbed to their injuries. The tanker overturned on June 25 on a main highway from Karachi to Lahore while carrying some 40,000 liters of fuel.

