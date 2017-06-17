Death Toll In Pakistani Fuel Tanker E...

Death Toll In Pakistani Fuel Tanker Explosion Rises To 190

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Pakistani relatives and residents offer prayers for those killed after an oil tanker exploded, during mass funerals for the victims on June 27. The death toll from an oil tanker explosion in central Pakistan has risen to 190, hospital and government officials said on June 30 as 16 more people succumbed to their injuries. The tanker overturned on June 25 on a main highway from Karachi to Lahore while carrying some 40,000 liters of fuel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... Jun 25 Bump Thump Thump 1
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... Jun 23 Sen 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Jun 23 Medicaid is American 17
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,701 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC