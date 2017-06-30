Death toll in Pakistan tanker explosion reaches 206

Islamabad, July 3 The number of deaths caused in an explosion of a tanker loaded with petrol in Pakistan a week ago has climbed to 206, officials said. Out of 206 bodies, 125 remain unidentified due to the serious burns following the June 25 explosion, according to the latest data released on Monday by authorities of Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur in Punjab province, Efe news reported.

