Death toll in Bahawalpur tanker blast rises to over 200

The death toll from a powerful oil tanker explosion in eastern Pakistan late last month has risen to at least 205 people, government officials said, as more victims succumbed to their wounds. The fuel-carrying truck overturned on a main highway linking Karachi to Lahore on June 25. It exploded minutes later as residents from a nearby village gathered to collect fuel from the vehicle.

