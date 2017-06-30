CIA's Raymond Davis' book on why he killed 3 Pakistani men comes at a ...
Pakistan intelligence and security officials Sunday, July 2, 2017 reacted angrily over the release of a memoir by former CIA contractor Raymond Davis, saying the 2011 acquittal of the man in a high-profile murder case was an arrangement between Pakistan and the US, not between individuals. 'The Contractor' is not the story of one man called Raymond Davis who shot three Pakistanis in Lahore in 2011 and how he, literally, got away with murder.
