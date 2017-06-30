China plans to launch cargo service t...

China plans to launch cargo service to Pakistan through PoK

12 hrs ago

The CPEC plans included a train service connecting both Pakistan and China in addition to the road connectivity. China is planning to launch a road and rail freight service to Pakistan through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a move which could raise concerns in India.

Chicago, IL

