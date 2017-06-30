Bride from Pakistan can't get visa to marry love
HYDERABAD/LUCKNOW: Their love story is just a visa short of attaining fulfilment. Karachi-based Sadia and 28-year-old Syed from Lucknow are set to wed on August 1, but their nationalities aren't allowing them to unite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim...
|Jun 25
|Bump Thump Thump
|1
|Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c...
|Jun 23
|Sen
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|Jun 23
|Medicaid is American
|17
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC