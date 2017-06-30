Afghanistan Accepts Pakistan's Offer of 'Coordinated' Anti-Terror Operations
Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to conduct "coordinated, complementary" security operations against terrorist groups on their respective sides of the shared border, officials confirmed Wednesday. A high-powered U.S. bipartisan congressional delegation led by Senator John McCain mediated the deal during its visit this week to Islamabad and Kabul.
