A surrealistic, supernatural quest in Karachi - and beyond
Title: Boy of Fire and Earth; Author: Sami Shah; Publisher: Picador India/Pan Macmillan India; Pages: 368; Price: Rs 499 Humans have long had a fear of malignant supernatural beings but there may be times when even the latter cannot compete with the sheer evil and destructiveness mortals are capable of. But then seeking to enable the end of the world due to its perceived injustices may not only be a human trait or aim.
