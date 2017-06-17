4 killed in IED blast in northwest Pakistan
Peshawar, Jul 1 An Improvised Explosive Device blast near a security check post today killed four persons, including two security personnel, in restive northwest Pakistan near the Afghan border, officials said. A routine check up was underway at Aka Khel Check Post in Tirah Valley of Khyber Agency when the security personnel spotted an unattended bag, they said.
