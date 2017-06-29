US-based watchdog decries Pakistani j...

US-based watchdog decries Pakistani journalist's arrest

12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

QUETTA, Pakistan - The Committee to Protect Journalists has decried the arrest of a Pakistani reporter who apparently used social media to criticize security agencies for alleged reluctance to arrest a lawmaker whose vehicle struck and killed a police officer. The brother of the detained journalist, Zafar Achakzai, says he was picked up on Sunday evening by a group of men wearing both plainclothes and the uniforms of the Frontier Corps.

