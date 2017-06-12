Two US lawmakers ask Donald Trump administration to cut Pak aid for supporting terror
Two top lawmakers have accused Pakistan of supporting terrorism and urged the Trump administration to cut military aid to the country, saying the US should make it more difficult for Islamabad to get its hands on American weapons. During a Congressional hearing this week, Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Ted Poe alleged that Pakistan is engaged in terrorism and asserted that the US needs to cut its military assistance to it.
