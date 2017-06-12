Two Suspected Terrorists Killed In Central Pakistan, Military Says
Pakistan says security forces have raided a militant hideout in the central province of Punjab, triggering a shootout in which two suspects were killed. The military said on June 16 that the two suspects killed overnight in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan were "planning terrorist action during a religious activity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan freezes accounts of 5,000 suspected mi...
|Jun 4
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|What is the core issue of Pakistan?
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr '17
|GUESt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC