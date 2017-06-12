Two Suspected Terrorists Killed In Ce...

Two Suspected Terrorists Killed In Central Pakistan, Military Says

Pakistan says security forces have raided a militant hideout in the central province of Punjab, triggering a shootout in which two suspects were killed. The military said on June 16 that the two suspects killed overnight in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan were "planning terrorist action during a religious activity."

