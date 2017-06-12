Two Pakistani diplomats missing in Af...

Two Pakistani diplomats missing in Afghanistan since Friday: Islamabad

Two Pakistani diplomats based in a consulate office in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad have been missing since Friday, when they set off by road back to their homeland, Pakistan's foreign office said on Sunday. Islamabad did not speculate who may be behind the disappearances but various Afghanistan-based Islamist groups have targeted diplomats in the past.

