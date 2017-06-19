Toy gun dealers arrested in Pakistan, warehouses sealed
Islamabad, June 21 - Taking action against the sale and purchase of toy guns, Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa administration sealed 12 warehouses and arrested three people, the local media reported on Wednesday. The administration had already imposed ban on sale and purchase of toy weapons for one month, Dawn reported.
