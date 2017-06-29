Three Killed in Cylinder blast in Pak...

Three Killed in Cylinder blast in Pakistan

1 hr ago

Lahore [Pakistan], June 29 : : As many as three passengers were killed and eight others injured when a gas cylinder exploded inside a van on Faisalabad road near Shahkot on Thursday. The passenger van was heading towards Faisalabad when it caught fire suddenly following a huge cylinder blast, the Daily Pakistan reported.

Chicago, IL

