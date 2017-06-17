They have had to bear the brunt of re...

They have had to bear the brunt of religious zealotry in Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Cover page of the latest book by Harris Khalique, one of Pakistan's leading intellectuals, Crimson Papers: Reflections on Struggle, Suffering, and Creativity in Pakistan. Anyone will be moved by the latest book by Harris Khalique, one of Pakistan's leading intellectuals, Crimson Papers: Reflections on Struggle, Suffering, and Creativity in Pakistan , especially the chapter about women killed by men fired by a religion on the basis of which they claim Pakistan was created.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... Jun 25 Bump Thump Thump 1
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... Jun 23 Sen 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Jun 23 Medicaid is American 17
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,392 • Total comments across all topics: 282,154,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC