The Latest: Toll from last week's Afghan bombing passes 150

Afghanistan's president says the death toll from last week's massive suicide truck bombing in Kabul has surpassed 150, making it the deadliest single attack in the 16 years since the U.S. invaded to topple the Taliban. Ashraf Ghani provided the updated toll on Tuesday in remarks to the Kabul Process, an international gathering focused on security and political issues.

Chicago, IL

