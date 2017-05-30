The Latest: Pakistani president condemns bombing in Kabul
President Mamnoon Hussain says Pakistanis are saddened over a massive terrorist attack in Kabul that killed 90 people and wounded at least 450 others. In his speech to Parliament on Thursday, Hussain condemned Wednesday's extremist attack in Kabul, saying the people and the government of Pakistan will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring peace in Afghanistan.
