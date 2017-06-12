The Latest: Pakistan PM visits Saudis...

The Latest: Pakistan PM visits Saudis for Gulf crisis talks

Pakistan's prime minister and army chief are heading to Saudi Arabia, where they hope to help ease tensions related to the Gulf diplomatic crisis. Islamabad has longstanding, close ties to Saudi Arabia, but is also involved in recent business ventures in gas-rich Qatar.

Chicago, IL

