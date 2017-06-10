The Latest: Pakistan condemns twin Ir...

The Latest: Pakistan condemns twin Iran attacks

The Latest on attacks in Iran's parliament building and the shrine of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini : The Foreign Office said Islamabad stands in solidarity with the people of Iran after Wednesday's attacks, which killed at least 12 people and were claimed by the Islamic State group. Pakistan shares a porous border with Iran, and the two sides agreed to boost security last month after gunmen killed 10 Iranian border guards.

