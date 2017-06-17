Ten People Killed In Pakistan Chairlift Accident, Officials Say
Ten people were killed and two others injured when a chairlift cable car broke and plunged into a ravine in a mountain resort in Pakistan, officials say. Local official Qamar Niaz said the June 29 accident occurred in the tourist hill resort of Murree, some 30 kilometers north of the capital, Islamabad.
