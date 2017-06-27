Targeted Shiites take their protest to Pakistani capital
Pakistani police officers stand guard behind barbed wire to stop Shiite Muslims advancing toward the presidency, during a rally to condemn last weeks twin bombings in Parachinar, the center of Kurram region, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Battered by bombings that have killed scores of people, Pakistan's tribal Shiite Muslims took their protests to the Pakistani capital while in Pakistan's Kurram tribal region, where Shiites dominate.
