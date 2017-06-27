Targeted Shiites take their protest t...

Targeted Shiites take their protest to Pakistani capital

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Pakistani police officers stand guard behind barbed wire to stop Shiite Muslims advancing toward the presidency, during a rally to condemn last weeks twin bombings in Parachinar, the center of Kurram region, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Battered by bombings that have killed scores of people, Pakistan's tribal Shiite Muslims took their protests to the Pakistani capital while in Pakistan's Kurram tribal region, where Shiites dominate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... Jun 25 Bump Thump Thump 1
News Christian man arrested in Pak over 'blasphemy c... Jun 23 Sen 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Jun 23 Medicaid is American 17
News What is the core issue of Pakistan? May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr '17 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr '17 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr '17 Memory cancer 200
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,162 • Total comments across all topics: 282,101,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC