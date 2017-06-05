Taimoor Raza was sentenced to death b...

Taimoor Raza was sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan. Photo: Handout

10 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

A Pakistani man has been sentenced to death for committing blasphemy on Facebook, lawyers said Saturday, the first conviction on charges arising from social media. Judge Shabbir Ahmad Awan handed down the verdict in Bahawalpur, around 600 kilometres south of capital Islamabad, finding Taimoor Raza guilty of insulting the prophet Mohammed, prosecutor Shafiq Qureshi said.

Chicago, IL

